Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

