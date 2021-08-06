Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $406.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.94. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

