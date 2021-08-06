Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $656,000 in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

