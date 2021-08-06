Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 17,436 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $17,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.47 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

