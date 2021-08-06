SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

