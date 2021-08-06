S&T Bancorp (STBA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ: STBA):

7/30/2021 – S&T Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

7/26/2021 – S&T Bancorp had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $29.63 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

7/24/2021 – S&T Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

7/22/2021 – S&T Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

7/12/2021 – S&T Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – S&T Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

