ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 75 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,339 shares of company stock worth $61,913,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NKE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 106,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,962. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.89 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

