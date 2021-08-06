ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1,130.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,956 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,477 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $149,067,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,107. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

