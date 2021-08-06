ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $10.47 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,218 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded down $16.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.87. 32,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

