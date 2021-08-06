ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $14.43 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.15. 131,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,911. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

