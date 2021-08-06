ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 135,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.07. 37,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,737. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

