ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. 151,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,733. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

