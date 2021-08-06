ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 3,236 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.48. 7,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.