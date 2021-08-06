STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $26.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 752,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.05. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,947.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.