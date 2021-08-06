Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.85), with a volume of 126,584 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Staffline Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.65. The stock has a market cap of £107.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

