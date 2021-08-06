Stafi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $780.74 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, Stafi has traded up 260.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stafi has a market cap of $32.60 million and $780.74 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00006791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stafi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00034620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.00279274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00032654 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stafi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stafi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.