Stakenet Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.54 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $39,713.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,588,691 coins and its circulating supply is 119,049,653 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

