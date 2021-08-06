Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,814 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.53, for a total transaction of $592,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stamps.com alerts:

On Monday, July 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $7,908,731.60.

Shares of STMP opened at $328.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.43. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.90.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after buying an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.