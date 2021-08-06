Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.53, for a total transaction of $592,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,243 shares of company stock worth $51,627,171. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $328.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.90. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

