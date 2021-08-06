Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.350-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $196.70. 28,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

