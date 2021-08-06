Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

STN stock traded up C$0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting C$59.30. The company had a trading volume of 218,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.78. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$61.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.30.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791 over the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

