Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.30.

STN traded up C$0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$59.45. 203,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.78. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$37.46 and a 1-year high of C$61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The company has a market cap of C$6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Leonardo De Oliveira Castro sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$209,320.04. Insiders have sold a total of 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

