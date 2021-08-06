Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.86.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$58.88. 280,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$61.99. The stock has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. Insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791 in the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

