State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 8,293 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Aspen Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.04 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total value of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

