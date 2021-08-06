State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Assured Guaranty worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 468,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

