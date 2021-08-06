State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

UAL stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

