State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of CONMED worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after purchasing an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.68. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,246. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.