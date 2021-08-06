State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 246.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

