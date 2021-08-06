State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The AES were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

