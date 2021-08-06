State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,710 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth $353,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

