State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.10.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

