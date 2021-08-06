State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 629 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Energizer were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energizer by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energizer by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 134,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 89,373 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Energizer by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Energizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

