State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

AAWW stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

