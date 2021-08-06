State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $351,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $369.80 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.34.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

