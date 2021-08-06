State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $385,000 Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,559,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $7,742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $4,690,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 132,627 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $429.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

