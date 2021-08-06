State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,702 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

