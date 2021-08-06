State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NGVC stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.