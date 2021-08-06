State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,300 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 89,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 502,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.