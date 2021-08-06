Stealth (XST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $803.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00034867 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00037287 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000077 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,724,369 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

