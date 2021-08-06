Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$56.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.39.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.91. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$41.89 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.6316564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

