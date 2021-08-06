Stephens Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.17.

NYSE QSR opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,147.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

