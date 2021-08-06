Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $665.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $671.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.00 million. Stericycle posted sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,193. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.58, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 41,246 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

