SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $508.00

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 508 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.60), with a volume of 4464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 504 ($6.58).

STEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get SThree alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £668.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 466.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Andrew Beach bought 4,374 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.