Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AtriCure Call Options (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,008 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,464% compared to the average volume of 44 call options.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $748,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,551 shares of company stock worth $5,273,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter worth $57,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.