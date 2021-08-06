Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,958 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,591% compared to the average volume of 1,003 put options.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,053 shares of company stock worth $6,716,376. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $5,801,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

