Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cardlytics Call Options (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 967 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,512% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total transaction of $352,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.25 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,076.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,234 shares of company stock worth $3,410,485. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after buying an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardlytics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after buying an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

