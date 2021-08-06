Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKF opened at $53.19 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.