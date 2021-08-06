Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in STERIS by 214.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $215.53 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

