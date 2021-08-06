Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,093 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $35.85 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

