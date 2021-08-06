Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 7,079 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 356.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $300.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $306.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.